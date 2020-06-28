All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE

1006 Ribbon Limestone Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1006 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Walkable, Gorgeous and Brand New top floor townhouse style condo!!! You'll be the first to enjoy this large, upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1 car garage home with over 2600 square feet on two levels. Hardwood floors on the main level, stylish kitchen, quartz countertops, energy star stainless steel appliances and large island. Enjoy the wooded views from the balcony off the kitchen. Gracious master bedroom and bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and bath. Walk to Wegmans, restaurants, and shops. Close to commuter routes. Available after Settlement February 25th, 2020. Walk to the Village at Leesburg town center, Wegmans, movie theater, restaurants, shops and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have any available units?
1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have?
Some of 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America