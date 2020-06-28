1006 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Walkable, Gorgeous and Brand New top floor townhouse style condo!!! You'll be the first to enjoy this large, upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1 car garage home with over 2600 square feet on two levels. Hardwood floors on the main level, stylish kitchen, quartz countertops, energy star stainless steel appliances and large island. Enjoy the wooded views from the balcony off the kitchen. Gracious master bedroom and bathroom with double vanities, separate shower and bath. Walk to Wegmans, restaurants, and shops. Close to commuter routes. Available after Settlement February 25th, 2020. Walk to the Village at Leesburg town center, Wegmans, movie theater, restaurants, shops and more.