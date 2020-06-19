All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:16 PM

1005 THEMIS STREET SE

1005 Themis Street · (571) 386-1075
Location

1005 Themis Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4296 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for school work or entertaining . Magnificent Middleway model in Meadowbrook Farms! 4296 sq. ft. home w/2-level elevation, beautiful wrap-around porch, gourmet kitchen with extended island, large eating area, ship lap paneling. Generous mudroom with built-in cubbies and coat rack, room for a refrigerator and hook-ups for a second laundry room. Large master bedroom/ coffered ceilings, 6ft soaking tub. Main laundry room conveniently located on upper level. Finished basement t. Walk-out basement, fenced in yard. Intercom, surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have any available units?
1005 THEMIS STREET SE has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have?
Some of 1005 THEMIS STREET SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 THEMIS STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1005 THEMIS STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 THEMIS STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 THEMIS STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 THEMIS STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
