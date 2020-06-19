1005 THEMIS STREET SE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony bathtub refrigerator

Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for school work or entertaining . Magnificent Middleway model in Meadowbrook Farms! 4296 sq. ft. home w/2-level elevation, beautiful wrap-around porch, gourmet kitchen with extended island, large eating area, ship lap paneling. Generous mudroom with built-in cubbies and coat rack, room for a refrigerator and hook-ups for a second laundry room. Large master bedroom/ coffered ceilings, 6ft soaking tub. Main laundry room conveniently located on upper level. Finished basement t. Walk-out basement, fenced in yard. Intercom, surround sound.