7457 Digby Green
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:05 AM

7457 Digby Green

Location

7457 Digby Green, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Brick Front Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and powder room. The house is located in a safe neighborhood that is near shopping, restaurants, and the Springfield Metro. Enjoy the abundance of amenities that Kingstowne offers. Upper half (2 floors) of townhouse is available to rent. One assigned parking space. $2200.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Call Justin at 703-744-0731. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7457 Digby Green have any available units?
7457 Digby Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7457 Digby Green have?
Some of 7457 Digby Green's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7457 Digby Green currently offering any rent specials?
7457 Digby Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7457 Digby Green pet-friendly?
No, 7457 Digby Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7457 Digby Green offer parking?
Yes, 7457 Digby Green offers parking.
Does 7457 Digby Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7457 Digby Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7457 Digby Green have a pool?
No, 7457 Digby Green does not have a pool.
Does 7457 Digby Green have accessible units?
No, 7457 Digby Green does not have accessible units.
Does 7457 Digby Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7457 Digby Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 7457 Digby Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7457 Digby Green has units with air conditioning.
