7457 Digby Green

Brick Front Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Main floor has beautiful hardwood floors and powder room. The house is located in a safe neighborhood that is near shopping, restaurants, and the Springfield Metro. Enjoy the abundance of amenities that Kingstowne offers. Upper half (2 floors) of townhouse is available to rent. One assigned parking space. $2200.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Call Justin at 703-744-0731. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.