Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

6546 TRASK TER

6546 Trask Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6546 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely rental in highly sought after Kingstowne community with tons of amenities. Three bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Townhome with a two car garage! Gourmet eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 9 foot ceiling and bum out on all three levels. Updated bathrooms and great deck that backs to trees. Master with en-suite luxury bath. Finished lower level with Full bath. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Apply online: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109275

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 TRASK TER have any available units?
6546 TRASK TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6546 TRASK TER have?
Some of 6546 TRASK TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 TRASK TER currently offering any rent specials?
6546 TRASK TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 TRASK TER pet-friendly?
No, 6546 TRASK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6546 TRASK TER offer parking?
Yes, 6546 TRASK TER offers parking.
Does 6546 TRASK TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6546 TRASK TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 TRASK TER have a pool?
No, 6546 TRASK TER does not have a pool.
Does 6546 TRASK TER have accessible units?
No, 6546 TRASK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 TRASK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6546 TRASK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 6546 TRASK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 6546 TRASK TER does not have units with air conditioning.

