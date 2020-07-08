6546 TRASK TER

6546 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA 22315 Rose Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely rental in highly sought after Kingstowne community with tons of amenities. Three bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Townhome with a two car garage! Gourmet eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 9 foot ceiling and bum out on all three levels. Updated bathrooms and great deck that backs to trees. Master with en-suite luxury bath. Finished lower level with Full bath. Walk to shopping and restaurants. Apply online: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109275
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
