6464 SUTCLIFFE DR

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the main level and crown molding in the living and dining rooms add a touch of class. The tastefully updated kitchen has granite counters, white cabinetry with stainless pulls, stainless-steel appliances and a large breakfast area with a sliding glass door leading to the oversized deck that backs to trees. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a deluxe master bath with granite dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The terrific walk-out lower level offers a spacious rec room with recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, fourth bedroom, a full bath and a door leading to the fully fenced-in patio and backyard. This fine residence has access to the endless list of desirable Kingstowne amenities, and is only minutes away from shopping, dining and transportation!