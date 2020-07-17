All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated June 14 2020

6464 SUTCLIFFE DR

6464 Sutcliffe Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the main level and crown molding in the living and dining rooms add a touch of class. The tastefully updated kitchen has granite counters, white cabinetry with stainless pulls, stainless-steel appliances and a large breakfast area with a sliding glass door leading to the oversized deck that backs to trees. Upstairs, the airy master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a deluxe master bath with granite dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The terrific walk-out lower level offers a spacious rec room with recessed lighting, a gas fireplace, fourth bedroom, a full bath and a door leading to the fully fenced-in patio and backyard. This fine residence has access to the endless list of desirable Kingstowne amenities, and is only minutes away from shopping, dining and transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have any available units?
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have?
Some of 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR offers parking.
Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have a pool?
No, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have accessible units?
No, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6464 SUTCLIFFE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
