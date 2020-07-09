6111 BRICKER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous rental that feels like home. Hardwood floors and high ceilings. open main level with spacious LR/DR areas, Huge kitchen with breakfast room or family room, breakfast bar seating, custom built-in wall of storage and French door out to spacious deck. Upstairs there are 2 Master Suites, each with master bathrooms and walk in closets. MBR1 has a soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Both rooms have vaulted ceilings and large windows. Cozy walk out lower level with spacious recroom. Electric fireplace with remote, no mess! Huge den/office and another full bath. Separate laundry room/utility space with storage. Fully fenced back yard with stone patio and shed. Truly a lovely home in meticulous condition. Great parking for visitors. Prime location, mins from metro, shopping, restaurants, Ft. Belvoir and 95.