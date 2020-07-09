All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6111 BRICKER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6111 BRICKER LANE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

6111 BRICKER LANE

6111 Bricker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6111 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous rental that feels like home. Hardwood floors and high ceilings. open main level with spacious LR/DR areas, Huge kitchen with breakfast room or family room, breakfast bar seating, custom built-in wall of storage and French door out to spacious deck. Upstairs there are 2 Master Suites, each with master bathrooms and walk in closets. MBR1 has a soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Both rooms have vaulted ceilings and large windows. Cozy walk out lower level with spacious recroom. Electric fireplace with remote, no mess! Huge den/office and another full bath. Separate laundry room/utility space with storage. Fully fenced back yard with stone patio and shed. Truly a lovely home in meticulous condition. Great parking for visitors. Prime location, mins from metro, shopping, restaurants, Ft. Belvoir and 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 BRICKER LANE have any available units?
6111 BRICKER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6111 BRICKER LANE have?
Some of 6111 BRICKER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 BRICKER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6111 BRICKER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 BRICKER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6111 BRICKER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6111 BRICKER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6111 BRICKER LANE offers parking.
Does 6111 BRICKER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6111 BRICKER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 BRICKER LANE have a pool?
No, 6111 BRICKER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6111 BRICKER LANE have accessible units?
No, 6111 BRICKER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 BRICKER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 BRICKER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 BRICKER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 BRICKER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America