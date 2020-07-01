5503 Eyler Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Elegant and Spacious Townhome - Elegant 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 2,968 sq. ft. townhome with bright brick exterior. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level and extra high vaulted ceilings. Tons of windows let in copious amounts of natural light. The kitchen is fully updated complete with granite countertops, center island, lots of storage space, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and separate dining room. The main level is spacious with open concept design, large spacious deck off the kitchen, in-home laundry washer and dryer, and a gorgeous gas fireplace to add character and ambiance. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. The 2 bedrooms share a full-sized bathroom with tub and glass surround. The master is very large and spacious complete with walk-in closets with built-ins for maximum storage capabilities. Easily fit a king-size bed and furniture with tons of room to spare. The master is complete with a luxurious and elegant master suite with a large corner garden style tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, and dual vanities. The large open basement with a full bathroom provides space to sprawl out and entertain. Walk straight out into the fenced yard from the basement and enjoy the fresh air as you relax on the patio. Enjoy parking in your 2 car garage or in your driveway. HOA community amenities include playgrounds, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Pets are welcome, tenant pays electricity, gas, and water. Utilities included with rent are sewer and garbage. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



