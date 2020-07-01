All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
5503 Eyler Dr
5503 Eyler Dr

5503 Eyler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Eyler Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Elegant and Spacious Townhome - Elegant 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 2,968 sq. ft. townhome with bright brick exterior. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level and extra high vaulted ceilings. Tons of windows let in copious amounts of natural light. The kitchen is fully updated complete with granite countertops, center island, lots of storage space, stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and separate dining room. The main level is spacious with open concept design, large spacious deck off the kitchen, in-home laundry washer and dryer, and a gorgeous gas fireplace to add character and ambiance. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms. The 2 bedrooms share a full-sized bathroom with tub and glass surround. The master is very large and spacious complete with walk-in closets with built-ins for maximum storage capabilities. Easily fit a king-size bed and furniture with tons of room to spare. The master is complete with a luxurious and elegant master suite with a large corner garden style tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, and dual vanities. The large open basement with a full bathroom provides space to sprawl out and entertain. Walk straight out into the fenced yard from the basement and enjoy the fresh air as you relax on the patio. Enjoy parking in your 2 car garage or in your driveway. HOA community amenities include playgrounds, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Pets are welcome, tenant pays electricity, gas, and water. Utilities included with rent are sewer and garbage. Accepting applications at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5378628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Eyler Dr have any available units?
5503 Eyler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5503 Eyler Dr have?
Some of 5503 Eyler Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Eyler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Eyler Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Eyler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Eyler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Eyler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Eyler Dr offers parking.
Does 5503 Eyler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5503 Eyler Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Eyler Dr have a pool?
No, 5503 Eyler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Eyler Dr have accessible units?
No, 5503 Eyler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Eyler Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Eyler Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Eyler Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 Eyler Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

