patio / balcony garage gym pool playground tennis court

You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2,5 Kingstowne townhouse with separate office/ guest bedroom and Rec room on the lower level. Approx 2500 sq ft (including garage). Tons of amenities, including two pools, tennis courts, play grounds, gym and more. Enjoy your morning coffee on the sun drenched deck! There is also a hiking trail right behind the townhouse. Close to Belvoir, Pentagon and Kingstowne shopping Center. Easy access to Huntington , Franconia and Van Dorn Metro stations.