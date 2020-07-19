7031 Haycock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renters Warehouse and Eddie Kim are proud to present this Bright and Open 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Falls Church City, 1,442 sf. Convenient location - walk to groceries, Starbucks, and West Falls Church metro in under 10 minutes; quick access to I-66 and the Capital Beltway. Spacious for entertaining with 20 ft. vaulted ceilings in living and dining room. Bonus office loft. Granite counters and all stainless steel kitchen appliances. Includes TWO parking spots in shared garage, with extra storage. Trash/recycling and water included. Don't miss out on this amazing home! $45 per application. 12 month lease minimum, 24+ month preferred!! Small dogs considered. For more information and to schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856.