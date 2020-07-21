All apartments in Huntington
Huntington, VA
2722 FORT DRIVE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

2722 FORT DRIVE

2722 Fort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to the Huntington Metro from this spacious, fully renovated, Jefferson Manor semi-detached home close to everything - restaurants, shops/convenience. Hdwd flrs on the main & upper lvls, powder/guest bathroom on main level, fin bsmt w/ full bath & egress is perfect for an in-law suite. Bonus sunroom/family room off kitchen. 3 BRs & 2 baths on upper lvl. Light & sunny, renov kit & baths, upgraded appls. 3 car driveway, off-street pkg & fenced back yard. Minutes to all major routes 495, 395. Close proximity to DC, National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria and Fort Belvoir. Avail Sept. 4th. Pets case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 FORT DRIVE have any available units?
2722 FORT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2722 FORT DRIVE have?
Some of 2722 FORT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 FORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2722 FORT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 FORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 FORT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2722 FORT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2722 FORT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2722 FORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 FORT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 FORT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2722 FORT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2722 FORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2722 FORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 FORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 FORT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 FORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 FORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
