2722 FORT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Walk to the Huntington Metro from this spacious, fully renovated, Jefferson Manor semi-detached home close to everything - restaurants, shops/convenience. Hdwd flrs on the main & upper lvls, powder/guest bathroom on main level, fin bsmt w/ full bath & egress is perfect for an in-law suite. Bonus sunroom/family room off kitchen. 3 BRs & 2 baths on upper lvl. Light & sunny, renov kit & baths, upgraded appls. 3 car driveway, off-street pkg & fenced back yard. Minutes to all major routes 495, 395. Close proximity to DC, National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria and Fort Belvoir. Avail Sept. 4th. Pets case-by-case basis.