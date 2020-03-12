2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Bright and Cheerful Two-Bedroom Condo Home! * Final Professional Cleaning to be Accomplished in a Couple of Days * Vents and Ductwork Will Get Vacuumed Over the Weekend * Brand New Carpet Through Out * Fresh Paint * Rent Includes All Utilities and Parking * Reserved Space #127 * Large Balcony * Washer/Dryer Located in Lower Level * Huge Community Pool * Work Out Room * Facilities Will Open For All When Allowed * One Month Rent Amount as a Security Deposit * Huntington Metro Approx One Mile Away * Convenient to I 495, National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria, DC * One Year Lease Max, but Landlords Will Consider Extending Mo-To-Month afterward * Professionally managed by Property Management Advisors, LLC