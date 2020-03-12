All apartments in Huntington
2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD
2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD

2636 Fort Farnsworth Road · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Fort Farnsworth Road, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright and Cheerful Two-Bedroom Condo Home! * Final Professional Cleaning to be Accomplished in a Couple of Days * Vents and Ductwork Will Get Vacuumed Over the Weekend * Brand New Carpet Through Out * Fresh Paint * Rent Includes All Utilities and Parking * Reserved Space #127 * Large Balcony * Washer/Dryer Located in Lower Level * Huge Community Pool * Work Out Room * Facilities Will Open For All When Allowed * One Month Rent Amount as a Security Deposit * Huntington Metro Approx One Mile Away * Convenient to I 495, National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria, DC * One Year Lease Max, but Landlords Will Consider Extending Mo-To-Month afterward * Professionally managed by Property Management Advisors, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have any available units?
2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have?
Some of 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 FORT FARNSWORTH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
