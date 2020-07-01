2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE

Amenities
Approx. 1500 sq ft of living space; GREAT Location near Huntington Metro, walk to metro. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood, nearby parks. Walk to restaurants and shops. Easy access to 495 and Richmond Hwy. 15-minute drive to National Airport, easy drive to Ft. Belvoir. Fenced Yard. Completely remodeled delightful home! 3 Level duplex townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished basement with a new bathroom with tiled shower. Large new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite counters. Central Heating & AC, full-size washer and dryer. American Cherry hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking in property front driveway, additional street parking.Utilities: Not included. Tenant is responsible for the utilities. No pets allowed.