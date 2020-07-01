2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Approx. 1500 sq ft of living space; GREAT Location near Huntington Metro, walk to metro. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood, nearby parks. Walk to restaurants and shops. Easy access to 495 and Richmond Hwy. 15-minute drive to National Airport, easy drive to Ft. Belvoir. Fenced Yard. Completely remodeled delightful home! 3 Level duplex townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished basement with a new bathroom with tiled shower. Large new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite counters. Central Heating & AC, full-size washer and dryer. American Cherry hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking in property front driveway, additional street parking.Utilities: Not included. Tenant is responsible for the utilities. No pets allowed.