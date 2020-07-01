All apartments in Huntington
2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE

2607 Jefferson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2607 Jefferson Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Approx. 1500 sq ft of living space; GREAT Location near Huntington Metro, walk to metro. Minutes to Old Town Alexandria. Quiet neighborhood, nearby parks. Walk to restaurants and shops. Easy access to 495 and Richmond Hwy. 15-minute drive to National Airport, easy drive to Ft. Belvoir. Fenced Yard. Completely remodeled delightful home! 3 Level duplex townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished basement with a new bathroom with tiled shower. Large new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and granite counters. Central Heating & AC, full-size washer and dryer. American Cherry hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking in property front driveway, additional street parking.Utilities: Not included. Tenant is responsible for the utilities. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have any available units?
2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have?
Some of 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2607 JEFFERSON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

