2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:02 AM

2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE

2421 Huntington Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Huntington Park Dr, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 3/23/20! Gorgeous newer end townhome (Built in 2006). Walking distance to metro. Main level family room, home office or den. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors and 2 sided gas fireplace. Large gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of windows. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and tray ceiling. 1 small dog considered case by case (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2950) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

