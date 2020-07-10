2421 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 3/23/20! Gorgeous newer end townhome (Built in 2006). Walking distance to metro. Main level family room, home office or den. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors and 2 sided gas fireplace. Large gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of windows. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and tray ceiling. 1 small dog considered case by case (no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2950) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.