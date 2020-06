Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. 2 Blocks from the Huntington Metro Station. Near 495 and extremely close to Old Town Alexandria. Home has gorgeous wood floors, bright kitchen with a gas stove, fenced yard, landlord accepts pets, finished basement with separate entrance, driveway and in fall and winter when the leaves have fallen you can see the skyline near Old Town. The home has new paint throughout and the main bathroom has been completely renovated, it's beautiful.