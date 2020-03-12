2607 WAGON DRIVE

Amenities

2-Level Townhouse. 2 Bed 1.5 Baths in Huntington Club. Conveniently located next to Huntington Metro Station. Easy access to Old Town, Kingstowne, 495. Great value for the space! Special Features Include: Large balcony located off both bedrooms. Patio. In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. Breakfast Bar in Kitchen. Pets allowed on case by case basis. All utilities except phone, internet & cable are included in the rent. Amenities include: Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room w/ Sauna, Tennis Courts, Community Room & Tot Lot.