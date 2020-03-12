All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 2607 WAGON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
2607 WAGON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2607 WAGON DRIVE

2607 Wagon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2607 Wagon Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
2-Level Townhouse. 2 Bed 1.5 Baths in Huntington Club. Conveniently located next to Huntington Metro Station. Easy access to Old Town, Kingstowne, 495. Great value for the space! Special Features Include: Large balcony located off both bedrooms. Patio. In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. Breakfast Bar in Kitchen. Pets allowed on case by case basis. All utilities except phone, internet & cable are included in the rent. Amenities include: Outdoor Pool, Exercise Room w/ Sauna, Tennis Courts, Community Room & Tot Lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have any available units?
2607 WAGON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have?
Some of 2607 WAGON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 WAGON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2607 WAGON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 WAGON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 WAGON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2607 WAGON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 WAGON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2607 WAGON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2607 WAGON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 WAGON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 WAGON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 WAGON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University