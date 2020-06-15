All apartments in Hollymead
2728 Gatewood Cir
2728 Gatewood Cir

2728 Gatewood Circle · (434) 973-1305
Location

2728 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2728 Gatewood Cir · Avail. Jul 10

$1,595

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

2728 Gatewood Cir Available 07/10/20 3 BR Townhome, Hollymead Area, End Unit - -- Hollymead Square end unit townhome
--Next to Hollymead Elementary School & Sutherland Middle School
--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails
--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing
-- Close to shopping; Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, and other stores
-- NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the CHO airport close by
--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall conveniently down RT. 29
--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, & enclosed dog park
-- Pets allowed with references, fees apply
-- Off street assigned parking
--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs
-- Newly renovated with hypo-allergenic engineered flooring
--Utility fee additional charge based upon number of occupants, incl: water, sewer, lawn care, and snow removal
Colors and floor finishes may vary

RENTAL CRITERIA
Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent. Credit and Criminal Background Check. Previous Rental Verification. Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.
Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants. Apply at cvillehousing.com
Lic. Ag. EHO

(RLNE4042410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Gatewood Cir have any available units?
2728 Gatewood Cir has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2728 Gatewood Cir have?
Some of 2728 Gatewood Cir's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Gatewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Gatewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Gatewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Gatewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Gatewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Gatewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 2728 Gatewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Gatewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Gatewood Cir have a pool?
No, 2728 Gatewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Gatewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 2728 Gatewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Gatewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Gatewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Gatewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Gatewood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
