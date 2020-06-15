Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park parking playground

2728 Gatewood Cir Available 07/10/20 3 BR Townhome, Hollymead Area, End Unit - -- Hollymead Square end unit townhome

--Next to Hollymead Elementary School & Sutherland Middle School

--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails

--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing

-- Close to shopping; Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, and other stores

-- NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the CHO airport close by

--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall conveniently down RT. 29

--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, & enclosed dog park

-- Pets allowed with references, fees apply

-- Off street assigned parking

--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs

-- Newly renovated with hypo-allergenic engineered flooring

--Utility fee additional charge based upon number of occupants, incl: water, sewer, lawn care, and snow removal

Colors and floor finishes may vary



RENTAL CRITERIA

Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent. Credit and Criminal Background Check. Previous Rental Verification. Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.

Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants. Apply at cvillehousing.com

Lic. Ag. EHO



(RLNE4042410)