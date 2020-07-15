Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near JMU
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
9 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North East
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisonburg
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunter Rd, G
1390 Hunters Rd, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 302608 The utilities are to be split by two tenants. As there are two master bedrooms there, you can find another person to occupy the other room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Park View
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$465
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1041 Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1105 Wellington Drive
1105 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1105 Wellington Drive Available 09/16/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1111 Wellington Drive
1111 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
1111 Wellington Drive Available 09/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Wellington Park - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
320 Franklin Street
320 Franklin Street, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
320 Franklin Street Available 08/31/20 Downtown Charmer - This lovingly renovated home offers the best of yesterday's charm and today's convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
110 PORT REPUBLIC RD
110 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2250 sqft
2 blocks from JMU campus, I 81 Exit and Purcell park! Well built Ranch with Garage, Sunroom & Full Basement. Washer, Dryer, Freezer, curtains & hardware-AS IS. Lawn care furnished. Available June.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
654 White Oak Circle
654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
567 POINTE DR
567 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1998 sqft
South end of city near I 81 Exit 243. 3 level duplex with garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Park View
19 Village Square
19 Village Square, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse Close to EMU and Waterman Elementary - This spacious home borders Eastern Mennonite University on the Northwest side of Harrisonburg. Within walking distance of Waterman Elementary School and EMU. (RLNE4058932)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 Gilmer Circle
1550 Gilmer Circle, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
1550 Gilmer Circle Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family home in a Cul - de - sac for rent! - 1550 Gilmer Cir. - We have a three-bedroom, two-bath home for rent on a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
344 Sapphire Drive
344 Sapphire Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2448 sqft
344 Sapphire Drive Available 08/05/20 Luxury Executive Rental - Location, Convenience and Elegance abound in this luxury townhome in the popular Townes at Bluestone Community.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Acres
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, this duplex will make you wish you had found it sooner.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
57 PAUL ST
57 Paul Street, Harrisonburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2448 sqft
Beautiful home in Old Town for rent! Located right in the heart of Harrisonburg. Walking distance to all that downtown Harrisonburg has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East
401 E ELIZABETH ST
401 East Elizabeth Street, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1350 sqft
Couple blocks east of downtown & several blocks north of JMU. Old style tub. Washer hookup in kitchen, Vacant lot to share with other apartment. Water, sewer & trash furnished. Zoned R2. Available August. Owner has Real Estate license.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
261 E GRATTAN ST
261 East Grattan Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
One Block North of JMU Campus. Couple Blocks South of Downtown. Old Town District. Limited Parking, Max of 2. Shared partial cellar and laundry. First floor unit. Owner has Virginia Real Estate License. Water, sewer, trash furnished.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Reherd Acres
1115 Nathan Hale Court
1115 Nathan Hale Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1836 sqft
1115 Nathan Hale Court Available 07/18/20 Townhouse for Rent in Liberty Square with a Basement! - Spacious 3 story townhouse for rent in liberty square. Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.