Apartment List
/
VA
/
hollymead
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2413 Abington Drive
2413 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom for Rent in a shared living space This location is conveniently located for quick access to the airport, shopping, dining, and downtown Charlottesville.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2688 Gatewood Cir
2688 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
2688 Gatewood Cir Available 08/01/20 2BR Townhome Available NOW End Unit, Hollymead Sq - --Hollymead Square end unit townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
3205 South Chesterfield Ct
3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2663 sqft
3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2745 Gatewood Cir
2745 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2732 Gatewood Cir
2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2732 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2673 Gatewood Cir
2673 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1850 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2708 Gatewood Cir
2708 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2708 Gatewood Cir Available 06/16/20 3 BR Townhome Hollymead Area - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood walking

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2756 Gatewood Cir
2756 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1822 Charles Court - 1
1822 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available June 10, 2020, this Hollymead 2 bedroom and 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
521 CADDY ALLEY
521 Caddy Aly, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1996 sqft
Brand new home-never lived in and ready for immediate occupancy just minutes from NGIC, hollymead Town Center and Charlottesville. This bright spacious end unit formal model townhome is ready for occupancy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2106 LOCKWOOD DR
2106 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1622 sqft
Sunny, like new town home for lease in desired Abington subdivision. Hollymead town center and Starbucks are conveniently within walking distance. In close proximity to NGIC. Easy access to UVA and downtown. BUS TO UVA FOR EMPLOYEES.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2170 LOCKWOOD DR
2170 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available February 1 for flexible lease terms - short or long.

1 of 1

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
Results within 1 mile of Hollymead

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrsbrook
1 Unit Available
103 Cherokee Court
103 Cherokee Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2628 sqft
103 Cherokee Court Available 08/03/20 103 Cherokee Court - Great location - just off 29 in the Carrsbrook Neighborhood on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and large trees for shade.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
2327 FINCH CRT
2327 Finch Court, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Home for rent in Albemarle County. Sunken living room with fireplace, dining room and eat-in kitchen on main level. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms including master suite. Walk out patio. washer and dryer. Storage shed. Convenient location.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Four Seasons
17 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hollymead, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hollymead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 BedroomsHollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Balcony
Hollymead Apartments with GarageHollymead Apartments with GymHollymead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollymead Apartments with Parking
Hollymead Apartments with PoolHollymead Apartments with Washer-DryerHollymead Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollymead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College