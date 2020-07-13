/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
58 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th This 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes South
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1850 Charles Ct
1850 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland
1 of 54
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Abington Place
2042 Lockwood Drive
2042 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1622 sqft
2042 Lockwood Drive - Kick off the season in this beautiful 1,622 sqft townhome! This 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2732 Gatewood Cir
2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
1832 Charles Ct
1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood
Results within 1 mile of Hollymead
1 of 13
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Briarwood
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Linden Lane
2427 Peyton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1000 sqft
You’ll love where you live at Linden Lane! Located just down the street from the new Shops at Stonefield, this community offers spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment homes that are affordably priced in this up and coming area.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonehenge
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1228 Clifden Greene
1228 Clifden Grn, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
604 Wilder Dr.
604 Wilder Drive, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1752 sqft
Incredible home with gorgeous floor plan, outdoor area, and sunroom! Enjoy entertaining with ease in this spacious home with a large foyer area, exquisite living room complete with a natural fireplace, and large open floor dining room.
Similar Pages
Hollymead Apartments with GarageHollymead Apartments with GymHollymead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollymead Apartments with Parking