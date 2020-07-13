/
apartments with pool
40 Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes
3176 Crossfield Lane
3176 Crossfield Lane, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1468 sqft
3176 Crossfield Lane Available 08/14/20 3176 Crossfield Lane - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Forest Lakes North. Great room with fireplace, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Lakes South
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
Hollymead
2725 Gatewood Cir
2725 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 07/20/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehenge
1054 Cheshire Ct
1054 Cheshire Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 Cheshire Ct Available 09/22/20 1054 Cheshire Ct - Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in Stonehenge. Pets allowed with additional deposit and monthly fee. (RLNE5757242)
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Riverbend Condominiums
270 RIVERBEND DR
270 Riverbend Drive, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
Top floor unit at Riverbend. Kit w breakfast bar, dining area, lg living room accesses balcony, spacious master. 9' ceilings. Easy access to d/t, Martha Jeff, UVa. Amenities incl club house, pool, gym, & nearby walking trails. Avail 9/7. Owner/agent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Clifden Greene
1228 Clifden Grn, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Belvedere Place
1721 Belvedere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2300 sqft
1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/17/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR
338 S Pantops Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
2420 BARRACKS PL
2420 Barracks Place, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
Available July 1st. This is a wonderfully renovated top floor Hessian Hills condo. Three bedrooms, bath and a half. Full of light and open floor plan.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
718 EXTON CT
718 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
End unit with privacy and space in ever popular Riverrun. Adjacent to Pen Park with fitness trails, golf course and 6 lighted tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1398 Allister Grn
1398 Allister Green, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Available 08/15/20 RiverRun - Property Id: 314605 Great townhome in highly desirable Riverrun. Pen Park and Rivanna River Hiking Trail are within walking distance. Meadowcreek Golf Course is 0.6 miles away and John Warner Parkway is very close by.
