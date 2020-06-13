/
3 bedroom apartments
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
2034 Heather Glen Road
2034 Heather Glen Road, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1397 sqft
2034 Heather Glen Road Available 07/15/20 2034 Heather Glen Rd - Single family home on corner lot in Forest Lakes North. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen.
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2068 Lockwood Drive
2068 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1622 sqft
Abington Place Townhome - Hollymead Town Center - Ideally located Townhome connected to Hollymead Town Center in Abington Place. The townhome is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a master suite, hardwood floors and a Chef's kitchen with an island.
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
3205 South Chesterfield Ct
3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA
3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N.
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2382 Abington Drive
2382 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1670 sqft
2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes +
Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.
1 Unit Available
3555 Grand Forks Blvd
3555 Grand Forks Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
3555 Grand Forks Blvd Available 09/01/20 3555 Grand Forks Blvd - Don't miss out on this beautiful 1500+ sq ft three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home with single car garage in Laurel Park! This spacious home offers loads of sunlight, a
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2732 Gatewood Cir
2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2732 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2728 Gatewood Cir
2728 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2728 Gatewood Cir Available 07/10/20 3 BR Townhome, Hollymead Area, End Unit - -- Hollymead Square end unit townhome --Next to Hollymead Elementary School & Sutherland Middle School --Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails --Hollymead Pond access
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
2708 Gatewood Cir
2708 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1140 sqft
2708 Gatewood Cir Available 06/16/20 3 BR Townhome Hollymead Area - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South --Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! --Enjoy the neighborhood walking
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2697 Aldersgate Way
2697 Aldersgate Way, Hollymead, VA
2697 Aldersgate Way Available 07/01/20 LUXURY Townhome ~4 Br-3 Ba~Det Garage~ 10-15 mins North 29 - Luxury brickfront Townhome with detached 2 car garage.
Hollymead
1 Unit Available
1665 RAVENS PL
1665 Ravens Place, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1276 sqft
Hollymead //Rt 29 North single family home , One level living 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, All new paint and carpet,new kitchen , nice level yard, storage building, off street parking.Hollymead, Sutherland and Albemarle.
Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
521 CADDY ALLEY
521 Caddy Aly, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1996 sqft
Brand new home-never lived in and ready for immediate occupancy just minutes from NGIC, hollymead Town Center and Charlottesville. This bright spacious end unit formal model townhome is ready for occupancy.
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2106 LOCKWOOD DR
2106 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1622 sqft
Sunny, like new town home for lease in desired Abington subdivision. Hollymead town center and Starbucks are conveniently within walking distance. In close proximity to NGIC. Easy access to UVA and downtown. BUS TO UVA FOR EMPLOYEES.
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2170 LOCKWOOD DR
2170 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available February 1 for flexible lease terms - short or long.
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2042 Lockwood Drive
2042 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1622 sqft
2042 Lockwood Drive - Kick off the season in this beautiful 1,622 sqft townhome! This 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hollymead
Carrsbrook
1 Unit Available
103 Cherokee Court
103 Cherokee Court, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2628 sqft
103 Cherokee Court Available 08/03/20 103 Cherokee Court - Great location - just off 29 in the Carrsbrook Neighborhood on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and large trees for shade.
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
2327 FINCH CRT
2327 Finch Court, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Home for rent in Albemarle County. Sunken living room with fireplace, dining room and eat-in kitchen on main level. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms including master suite. Walk out patio. washer and dryer. Storage shed. Convenient location.
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Four Seasons
17 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
