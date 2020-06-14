Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

29 Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hollymead renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Forest Lakes South
1 Unit Available
2567 Aspenwood Road
2567 Aspenwood Road, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2026 sqft
2567 Aspenwood Road Available 07/25/20 Forest Lks South- Handsome Single Family Home~2 car gar~Unfinshd basement-Yard - Available July 25 2020 Handsome Single Family Home + 2 car gar, +Unfinished basement +Large Yard.

Forest Lakes
1 Unit Available
2034 Heather Glen Road
2034 Heather Glen Road, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1397 sqft
2034 Heather Glen Road Available 07/15/20 2034 Heather Glen Rd - Single family home on corner lot in Forest Lakes North. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen.

Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2170 LOCKWOOD DR
2170 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Classy, 1700 sf townhouse surrounded by the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains available February 1 for flexible lease terms - short or long.
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westfield
21 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
22 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1390 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
28 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,339
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.

1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.

1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.

Turtle Creek Condominiums
1 Unit Available
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
Wonderfully maintained two bedroom, two bath unit in Turtle Creek for near immediate move in.

1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.

1 Unit Available
1816 ARDEN CREEK LN
1816 Arden Creek Lane, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1421 sqft
Arden Place, a luxury apartment in a great location community in Charlottesville. 1, 2, & 3 bedroom units offered but subject to availability. Community club house, workout room, and pool. Close to schools and shopping.

Walnut Hills
1 Unit Available
1460 BRENTWOOD WAY
1460 Brentwood Way, Albemarle County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4313 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/5.5BA brick home in impeccable condition on a beautifully landscaped 1.67 acre property.
Results within 10 miles of Hollymead
$
18 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
5 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Johnson Village
Contact for Availability
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

Fifeville
1 Unit Available
750 Walker Sq, Apt #2B
750 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo at Walker Square- Available Now! - 1BR condo near the UVA Medical Center, Central Grounds & the Downtown Mall with spacious floor plan.

Parkside/Eagles Landing/Condominiums
1 Unit Available
157 Yellowstone Drive 207
157 Yellowstone Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
Furnished 3 bedrooms/full bath/closet - $1635 - Property Id: 258025 You can find two other friends/persons to occupy the other two master bedrooms and the cost of the rent will be $545 per room. The only utility to be paid is the electricity.

Villas At Southern Ridge Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Way Apt #C
1311 Villa Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1130 sqft
1311 Villa Way Apt #C Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom Condo Available at the Villas of Southern Ridge! - Large three bedroom apartment located in the Villas of Southern Ridge community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hollymead, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hollymead renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

