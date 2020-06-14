Apartment List
/
VA
/
hollymead
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

61 Apartments for rent in Hollymead, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hollymead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chesterfield
1 Unit Available
3205 South Chesterfield Ct
3205 South Chesterfield Court, Hollymead, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2663 sqft
3205 South Chesterfield Ct Available 07/20/20 Dog Friendly Northern Albemarle Home - Convenient to CHO Airport & NGIC/DIA! - AVAILABLE JULY 20th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within the Chesterfield neighborhood of N.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2382 Abington Drive
2382 Abington Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1670 sqft
2382 Abington Drive Available 06/25/20 Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location - Luxurious Brick Front Townhome*Hardwood Floors, Attached Garage, Convenient Location ACROSS Rt 29 from Forest Lakes +

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1446 Timberwood Blvd
1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2287 sqft
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th *A video tour will be coming soon! This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 54

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Abington Place
1 Unit Available
2042 Lockwood Drive
2042 Lockwood Drive, Hollymead, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1622 sqft
2042 Lockwood Drive - Kick off the season in this beautiful 1,622 sqft townhome! This 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hollymead

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Briarwood
1 Unit Available
4774 Bluejay Way
4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1614 sqft
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th *Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison. This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Hollymead
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1624 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1276 Chatham Ridge
1276 Chatham Ridge, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1880 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1276 Chatham Ridge Available 07/11/20 1276 Chatham Ridge - Custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located in convenient River Run.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Belvedere Place
1721 Belvedere Place, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2100 sqft
1721 Belvedere Place Available 08/11/20 1721 Belvedere Place - Great townhome in Belvedere.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2434 sqft
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hessian Hills Condominiums
1 Unit Available
139 Hessian Hills Circle #2
139 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1019 sqft
139 Hessian Hills Circle #2 Available 07/02/20 139 Hessian Hills Circle, #2 - Do not miss your opportunity at this spacious three bedroom condo, just off Barracks Road in Charlottesville.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2348 sqft
2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
976 Belvedere Way
976 Belvedere Way, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2079 sqft
976 Belvedere Way - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bedroom townhouse in the Belvedere subdivision is one you will not want to miss. Built in 2014, this home features hardwood floors throughout, quartz countertops, and custom woodwork.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Barracks Road
1 Unit Available
2434 ARLINGTON BLVD
2434 Arlington Boulevard, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Located across the street from Barracks Rd. Shopping Center and WALKABLE TO NORTH GROUNDS (UVA LAW SCHOOL, JAG AND DARDEN BUSINESS SCHOOLS). This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Garthfield
1 Unit Available
720 GARTHFIELD LN
720 Garthfield Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3947 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hollymead, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hollymead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 BedroomsHollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Balcony
Hollymead Apartments with GarageHollymead Apartments with GymHollymead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollymead Apartments with Parking
Hollymead Apartments with PoolHollymead Apartments with Washer-DryerHollymead Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollymead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College