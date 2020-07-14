AL
8 Apartments For Rent Near Central Virginia Community College

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
40 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$756
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$993
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Vista Acres
233 Alta Lane - A
233 Alta Ln, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Huge two story unit with 5 LARGE size bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, Large main level laundry room, large kitchen, wrap around deck and tons of off street parking.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandusky
6118 Igloe Drive Unit A - 1
6118 Igloe Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1216 sqft
This spacious townhome offers you a spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath just minutes from Liberty University, Timberlake and 501. Rent includes water, trash through September and exterior maintenance Call for a showing. APPLY AT THOUSANDHILLSVA.COM/APPLY

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Fort Hill
4211 Fort Avenue
4211 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3077 sqft
4211 Fort Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Rent this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 3.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602
1600 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths Near Liberty University - This beautiful town home is located in College Square off Wards Ferry Road. Within walking distance of CVCC and just minutes from Liberty University.

