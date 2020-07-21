All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 963 Branch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
963 Branch Dr
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

963 Branch Dr

963 Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

963 Branch Drive, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR 2Bath in Herndon (No basement) - Property Id: 90195

2 level end unit TH at a superb location. Has 3 BR & 2 FB. Fresh flooring at all levels.Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. All bath rooms have been renovated & whole house is freshly painted. Mins to Fairfax Pkwy , walking distance to shops & public bus. minutes to Reston metro and 3 miles from Dulles airport. Walking distance to Bready park, Bruin park and Herndon Centennial Municipal golf course. No basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90195
Property Id 90195

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Branch Dr have any available units?
963 Branch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 963 Branch Dr have?
Some of 963 Branch Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Branch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
963 Branch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Branch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 963 Branch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 963 Branch Dr offer parking?
No, 963 Branch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 963 Branch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 963 Branch Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Branch Dr have a pool?
No, 963 Branch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 963 Branch Dr have accessible units?
No, 963 Branch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Branch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 Branch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Branch Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Branch Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHerndon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia