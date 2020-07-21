963 Branch Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 BR 2Bath in Herndon (No basement) - Property Id: 90195



2 level end unit TH at a superb location. Has 3 BR & 2 FB. Fresh flooring at all levels.Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. All bath rooms have been renovated & whole house is freshly painted. Mins to Fairfax Pkwy , walking distance to shops & public bus. minutes to Reston metro and 3 miles from Dulles airport. Walking distance to Bready park, Bruin park and Herndon Centennial Municipal golf course. No basement

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90195

Property Id 90195



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907826)