902 Grant St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:22 PM

902 Grant St

902 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 Grant Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are thrilled to present this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home with large yard. Tucked away among mature trees in the heart of Herndon. This home boasts a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Walking distance to historic Herndon, shops, fine dining and Elementary School. Close to route 7, Dulles Airport, and public transportation. Dogs and Cats are just fine. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Grant St have any available units?
902 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 902 Grant St have?
Some of 902 Grant St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
902 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 902 Grant St offer parking?
No, 902 Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 902 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Grant St have a pool?
No, 902 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 902 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 902 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.
