705 ALABAMA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

PICTURE COMING UP. UNDERPRICE, READY TO MOVE IN detached home in the heart of Herndon . Minutes to Fairfax County Pkwy. Walking distance to Restaurants, groceries, gym, shopping Center. Renovated interior with open floorplan, Newer windows, Luxury Masterbath w/jetted tub, granite sink. 3 bedrooms, and 1 additional bedroom and full bathroom in a full finished walkout basement (great for additional income). Full equipped open concept kitchen w/maple cabinets, tile floor, granite counters and recessed lights speakers included, Water purifier for drinking and also for shower!!,. Living room with so much natural light. Great front and a very private backyard with a big shedAmazing new long and wide driveway perfect for parking trucks SUV's and much more. as well as a path connecting to a new separate detached 2 car garage and an equipped office with ac, speakers, recessed lights. This house is a gem, take advantage of all the additional features this house has