All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 705 ALABAMA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
705 ALABAMA DRIVE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:28 PM

705 ALABAMA DRIVE

705 Alabama Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

705 Alabama Drive, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
PICTURE COMING UP. UNDERPRICE, READY TO MOVE IN detached home in the heart of Herndon . Minutes to Fairfax County Pkwy. Walking distance to Restaurants, groceries, gym, shopping Center. Renovated interior with open floorplan, Newer windows, Luxury Masterbath w/jetted tub, granite sink. 3 bedrooms, and 1 additional bedroom and full bathroom in a full finished walkout basement (great for additional income). Full equipped open concept kitchen w/maple cabinets, tile floor, granite counters and recessed lights speakers included, Water purifier for drinking and also for shower!!,. Living room with so much natural light. Great front and a very private backyard with a big shedAmazing new long and wide driveway perfect for parking trucks SUV's and much more. as well as a path connecting to a new separate detached 2 car garage and an equipped office with ac, speakers, recessed lights. This house is a gem, take advantage of all the additional features this house has

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have any available units?
705 ALABAMA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have?
Some of 705 ALABAMA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 ALABAMA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
705 ALABAMA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 ALABAMA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 ALABAMA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 ALABAMA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia