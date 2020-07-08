705 ALABAMA DRIVE

Amenities
PICTURE COMING UP. UNDERPRICE, READY TO MOVE IN detached home in the heart of Herndon . Minutes to Fairfax County Pkwy. Walking distance to Restaurants, groceries, gym, shopping Center. Renovated interior with open floorplan, Newer windows, Luxury Masterbath w/jetted tub, granite sink. 3 bedrooms, and 1 additional bedroom and full bathroom in a full finished walkout basement (great for additional income). Full equipped open concept kitchen w/maple cabinets, tile floor, granite counters and recessed lights speakers included, Water purifier for drinking and also for shower!!,. Living room with so much natural light. Great front and a very private backyard with a big shedAmazing new long and wide driveway perfect for parking trucks SUV's and much more. as well as a path connecting to a new separate detached 2 car garage and an equipped office with ac, speakers, recessed lights. This house is a gem, take advantage of all the additional features this house has