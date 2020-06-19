All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE

655 Nathaniel Chase Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

655 Nathaniel Chase Ln, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2900 sqft executive town house is a perfect match between location and space. 2.5 miles away from Reston Town Center ,2.5 Miles away from Dulles Toll Road, 1.3 Miles away from FFX County PKWY & Minutes to Wiehle metro and upcoming Herndon metro. Walk to historic downtown and enjoy the bars, shops and restaurants. Oh wait, Bike trail is super close too. This townhome will meet your needs as far as quality of living is concerned with its open floor plan, hard wood floors, recently renovated lower 1st level, great space upstairs with 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor (huge master bathroom, with his and her vanity walk in shower with a tub) ,half bath on the main and another full bath in the lower level. The main level also includes a deck. The lower level can be used as a rec room or an additional suite with a walk out . Space is an understatement when it comes to this home. 2 car garage with a drive way, and ample parking outside for guests right in front of the house. ***LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED***CONTACT FOR SHOWING 571-379-3939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have any available units?
655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have?
Some of 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE offers parking.
Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have a pool?
No, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have accessible units?
No, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia