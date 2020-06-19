655 NATHANIEL CHASE LANE

Amenities

This 2900 sqft executive town house is a perfect match between location and space. 2.5 miles away from Reston Town Center ,2.5 Miles away from Dulles Toll Road, 1.3 Miles away from FFX County PKWY & Minutes to Wiehle metro and upcoming Herndon metro. Walk to historic downtown and enjoy the bars, shops and restaurants. Oh wait, Bike trail is super close too. This townhome will meet your needs as far as quality of living is concerned with its open floor plan, hard wood floors, recently renovated lower 1st level, great space upstairs with 2 full bathrooms on the upper floor (huge master bathroom, with his and her vanity walk in shower with a tub) ,half bath on the main and another full bath in the lower level. The main level also includes a deck. The lower level can be used as a rec room or an additional suite with a walk out . Space is an understatement when it comes to this home. 2 car garage with a drive way, and ample parking outside for guests right in front of the house. ***LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED***CONTACT FOR SHOWING 571-379-3939