Herndon, VA
330 Reneau Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

330 Reneau Way

330 Reneau Way · No Longer Available
Location

330 Reneau Way, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
GORGEOUS, BRIGHT & UPGDRADED 3BR/ 2.5BA TH - Property Id: 135710

DESIRABLE AND CONVENIENT LOCATION:
Close to Everything -- Reston Town Center (1 mi), Reston Hospital (1 mi), Dulles Airport (7 mi), Toll Rd, Route 7, Fairfax County Pkwy and Metro Silver Line, Bus stops, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread

Must have Good Credit and Rental References (credit report will be run)
1 month's rent security deposit
Trash/Recycle pickup Included in rent
Lawn and Landscape care Included (No Yardwork or Grass to Cut)
Renter pays utilities (electric, water, renter's insurance)
No Smokers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135710p
Property Id 135710

(RLNE5017385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

