330 Reneau Way

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS, BRIGHT & UPGDRADED 3BR/ 2.5BA TH - Property Id: 135710



DESIRABLE AND CONVENIENT LOCATION:

Close to Everything -- Reston Town Center (1 mi), Reston Hospital (1 mi), Dulles Airport (7 mi), Toll Rd, Route 7, Fairfax County Pkwy and Metro Silver Line, Bus stops, Trader Joes, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread



Must have Good Credit and Rental References (credit report will be run)

1 month's rent security deposit

Trash/Recycle pickup Included in rent

Lawn and Landscape care Included (No Yardwork or Grass to Cut)

Renter pays utilities (electric, water, renter's insurance)

No Smokers

