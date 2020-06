Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony

This spacious penthouse condo has two levels with two bedrooms,1 loft,three private balconies (living room & bedrooms),. Situated perfectly along the Dulles Corridor, walking distance from Worldgate, 100 meters from metro bus stop, condo is just four miles from Wiehle-Reston East on Silver line, ten minutes away from the popular Reston Town Center along with other exceptional dining and shopping.