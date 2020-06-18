1459 Bluemont Court

Amenities

One room available in a beautiful townhome in Herndon, convenient driving distance to Herndon Parkway, 267 Toll Road and Route 28. Available NOW. The house is newly renovated with a spacious living room, fireplace, and newly upgraded kitchen. The living area lets in plenty of natural light with huge windows and skylights, and the kitchen leads out to a spacious deck.



Great location for professionals working in Herndon, Reston, Dulles, and even Washington DC. Five-minute walk to the W&OD trail, eight-minute drive to the toll road exit 10, close to Reston Town Center with plenty of places for shopping and restaurants.



Looking for roommates, preferably young professionals, clean, responsible, friendly and with a steady income.



$850: Large room in the basement with private full bath - Single Occupant



The utilities will be shared amongst the roommates, including the Internet, approximately $100.



Additional Information:

- A background and credit check will be performed

- A minimum of one-year lease is required

- One-month deposit + 1st month rent at signing.



* No pets



Please contact me if you are interested via email.