All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 1459 Bluemont Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
1459 Bluemont Court
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

1459 Bluemont Court

1459 Bluemont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1459 Bluemont Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
One room available in a beautiful townhome in Herndon, convenient driving distance to Herndon Parkway, 267 Toll Road and Route 28. Available NOW. The house is newly renovated with a spacious living room, fireplace, and newly upgraded kitchen. The living area lets in plenty of natural light with huge windows and skylights, and the kitchen leads out to a spacious deck.

Great location for professionals working in Herndon, Reston, Dulles, and even Washington DC. Five-minute walk to the W&OD trail, eight-minute drive to the toll road exit 10, close to Reston Town Center with plenty of places for shopping and restaurants.

Looking for roommates, preferably young professionals, clean, responsible, friendly and with a steady income.

$850: Large room in the basement with private full bath - Single Occupant

The utilities will be shared amongst the roommates, including the Internet, approximately $100.

Additional Information:
- A background and credit check will be performed
- A minimum of one-year lease is required
- One-month deposit + 1st month rent at signing.

* No pets

Please contact me if you are interested via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Bluemont Court have any available units?
1459 Bluemont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1459 Bluemont Court have?
Some of 1459 Bluemont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Bluemont Court currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Bluemont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Bluemont Court pet-friendly?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1459 Bluemont Court offer parking?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court does not offer parking.
Does 1459 Bluemont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Bluemont Court have a pool?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Bluemont Court have accessible units?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Bluemont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1459 Bluemont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1459 Bluemont Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia