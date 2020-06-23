117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 level, brick town home, close to restaurants, shopping, metro access, W&O trail, recreation center, library and much more. Home has many features: gourmet kitchen, family room, living room, dining room, basement, eat-in kitchen, awesome master bedroom, fireplace, upper level laundry, 2 car rear garages with additional parking on the driveway for 2 more cars plus ample street parking. Master bedroom has: 2 large walk-in closets, elegant bath w. soaking tub, separate shower, towel pantry, dual sinks, upgraded ceramic tile flooring, large windows and private commode room. Excellent location with easy access to the metro. The Fairfax Connector bus stops at the top and bottom of Fortnightly Blvd, which provides easy access to the Silver line metro station. A MUST SEE!!!