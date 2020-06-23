All apartments in Herndon
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD

117 Fortnightly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

117 Fortnightly Boulevard, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 level, brick town home, close to restaurants, shopping, metro access, W&O trail, recreation center, library and much more. Home has many features: gourmet kitchen, family room, living room, dining room, basement, eat-in kitchen, awesome master bedroom, fireplace, upper level laundry, 2 car rear garages with additional parking on the driveway for 2 more cars plus ample street parking. Master bedroom has: 2 large walk-in closets, elegant bath w. soaking tub, separate shower, towel pantry, dual sinks, upgraded ceramic tile flooring, large windows and private commode room. Excellent location with easy access to the metro. The Fairfax Connector bus stops at the top and bottom of Fortnightly Blvd, which provides easy access to the Silver line metro station. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have any available units?
117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 FORTNIGHTLY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
