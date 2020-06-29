All apartments in Herndon
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
1158 LISA CT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

1158 LISA CT

1158 Lisa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Lisa Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Vacant & Available for Immediate Move In. freshly Painted, New Carpet in Basement Bonus Room, Carpets Professionally Cleaned before going active. Spacious 3 Bedroom Upper Level, 2 1/2 bath , Basement with Spacious Recreation Room and additional Bonus Room for Study/Office in Basement , Full Bath. Two Assigned Parking Spots in front of house. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Seperate Dining Room, Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Trex Deck with amazing Golf course view. W & OD trail next to this subdivision, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery, Convenience Stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 LISA CT have any available units?
1158 LISA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1158 LISA CT have?
Some of 1158 LISA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 LISA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1158 LISA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 LISA CT pet-friendly?
No, 1158 LISA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1158 LISA CT offer parking?
Yes, 1158 LISA CT offers parking.
Does 1158 LISA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 LISA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 LISA CT have a pool?
No, 1158 LISA CT does not have a pool.
Does 1158 LISA CT have accessible units?
No, 1158 LISA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 LISA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 LISA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 LISA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 LISA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
