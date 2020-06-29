1158 LISA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Vacant & Available for Immediate Move In. freshly Painted, New Carpet in Basement Bonus Room, Carpets Professionally Cleaned before going active. Spacious 3 Bedroom Upper Level, 2 1/2 bath , Basement with Spacious Recreation Room and additional Bonus Room for Study/Office in Basement , Full Bath. Two Assigned Parking Spots in front of house. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Seperate Dining Room, Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer Trex Deck with amazing Golf course view. W & OD trail next to this subdivision, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery, Convenience Stores.