Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous three bedroom three level two car garage townhome in the heart of Herndon! Walk to downtown Herndon in just minutes. Close to Reston town center shops and restaurants. close to Reston metro , W&OD Trail too! Beautiful hardwood floors bright open floor plan upgraded gourmet granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances & lots of cabinetry! Oversized two car garage. AVAIL 3/20/19