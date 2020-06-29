All apartments in Herndon
Herndon, VA
1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE
1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE

1131 Cypress Tree Place · No Longer Available
Herndon
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1131 Cypress Tree Place, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
LOOK NO FURTHER! Move-in perfect, Appx 1660 Sq. ft, 3 Level Townhouse. With One Car Garage, 4 Bed Rooms, Large Family Room with 2 Fire Places +, backing to trees + open space... In Herndon down town, close to Dulles International Airport and Reston only 5 minutes~ drive, Close to 267 Exit 10, Herndon Metro, Public Transport, Walk to Banks, Starbucks, Chipotle, Amphora Diner, Bars, Lounges World Trade center, Giant Store, Kohl, Hotels, Movie Theater, Only blocks to W & OD Trail...kitchen with new granite counters, cabinets, island & backsplash...Hard Wood floors main level...9' and vaulted ceiling...luxury bath with separate tub & shower, fenced backyard with large patio. Location is perfectly situated between Sports Pavilion, lakes, jogging/walking trails, and Shopping Centers, Bus routes. Amenities within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have any available units?
1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have?
Some of 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
