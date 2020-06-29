1131 CYPRESS TREE PLACE

Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER! Move-in perfect, Appx 1660 Sq. ft, 3 Level Townhouse. With One Car Garage, 4 Bed Rooms, Large Family Room with 2 Fire Places +, backing to trees + open space... In Herndon down town, close to Dulles International Airport and Reston only 5 minutes~ drive, Close to 267 Exit 10, Herndon Metro, Public Transport, Walk to Banks, Starbucks, Chipotle, Amphora Diner, Bars, Lounges World Trade center, Giant Store, Kohl, Hotels, Movie Theater, Only blocks to W & OD Trail...kitchen with new granite counters, cabinets, island & backsplash...Hard Wood floors main level...9' and vaulted ceiling...luxury bath with separate tub & shower, fenced backyard with large patio. Location is perfectly situated between Sports Pavilion, lakes, jogging/walking trails, and Shopping Centers, Bus routes. Amenities within walking distance.