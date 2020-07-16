All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 5429 Stone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
5429 Stone Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5429 Stone Lane

5429 Stone Lane · (804) 915-4089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5429 Stone Lane, Henrico County, VA 23227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5429 Stone Lane · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5429 Stone Lane Available 08/06/20 Afton Subdivision - Afton Subdivision, 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath, 2 story colonial, central air, heat pump, washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Detached shed. Master bedroom with sitting room and tray ceiling. Double vanity, garden tub and additional separate shower. Bay window in kitchen area. No smoking allowed in home. Pets possible upon approval. $20 additional rent per pet per month and $200 deposit per pet. When inquiring about this home, please mention address. More pictures to come. Property is currently tenant occupied, no showings until 8/6/2020.

(RLNE4701550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Stone Lane have any available units?
5429 Stone Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5429 Stone Lane have?
Some of 5429 Stone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Stone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Stone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Stone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Stone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Stone Lane offer parking?
No, 5429 Stone Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Stone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 Stone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Stone Lane have a pool?
No, 5429 Stone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5429 Stone Lane have accessible units?
No, 5429 Stone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Stone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Stone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5429 Stone Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5429 Stone Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5429 Stone Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace
Richmond, VA 23294
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter
Richmond, VA 23228
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce
Richmond, VA 23294
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St
Dumbarton, VA 23228
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir
Sandston, VA 23150
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity