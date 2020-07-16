Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5429 Stone Lane Available 08/06/20 Afton Subdivision - Afton Subdivision, 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath, 2 story colonial, central air, heat pump, washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Detached shed. Master bedroom with sitting room and tray ceiling. Double vanity, garden tub and additional separate shower. Bay window in kitchen area. No smoking allowed in home. Pets possible upon approval. $20 additional rent per pet per month and $200 deposit per pet. When inquiring about this home, please mention address. More pictures to come. Property is currently tenant occupied, no showings until 8/6/2020.



(RLNE4701550)