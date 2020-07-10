All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 2803 Murano Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
2803 Murano Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2803 Murano Way

2803 Murano Way · (804) 248-2003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2803 Murano Way, Henrico County, VA 23059

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2803 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate low maintenance townhouse with a first-floor master suite located in the ultra-convenient Villas at Hunton Park. This freshly painted townhouse features the formal dining room and living room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, 42" maple cabinets, and an island, huge 1st-floor master suite with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and luxurious tiled bath with separate tub and shower. Upstairs features an awesome family room loft, two generously sized bedrooms, and an office. Other features include a private rear patio, wireless security system, two car garage, and the pool and clubhouse are right down the street. Appliances Included - Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator. HOA paid by Owner & Includes Association, Clubhouse, Common Area. New carpet will be installed soon. Available September 1st,2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Murano Way have any available units?
2803 Murano Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2803 Murano Way have?
Some of 2803 Murano Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Murano Way currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Murano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Murano Way pet-friendly?
No, 2803 Murano Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 2803 Murano Way offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Murano Way offers parking.
Does 2803 Murano Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 Murano Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Murano Way have a pool?
Yes, 2803 Murano Way has a pool.
Does 2803 Murano Way have accessible units?
No, 2803 Murano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Murano Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2803 Murano Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Murano Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Murano Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2803 Murano Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr
Short Pump, VA 23233
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln
Laurel, VA 23228
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2
Richmond, VA 23230
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln
Glen Allen, VA 75765
Avia
5200 Avia Way
Richmond, VA 23233
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct
Laurel, VA 23228

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity