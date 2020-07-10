2803 Murano Way

Amenities

Immaculate low maintenance townhouse with a first-floor master suite located in the ultra-convenient Villas at Hunton Park. This freshly painted townhouse features the formal dining room and living room, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, 42" maple cabinets, and an island, huge 1st-floor master suite with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and luxurious tiled bath with separate tub and shower. Upstairs features an awesome family room loft, two generously sized bedrooms, and an office. Other features include a private rear patio, wireless security system, two car garage, and the pool and clubhouse are right down the street. Appliances Included - Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator. HOA paid by Owner & Includes Association, Clubhouse, Common Area. New carpet will be installed soon. Available September 1st,2020