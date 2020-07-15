Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance internet access internet cafe

Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia. With the most luxurious lifestyle on the West End, Broadmoor is nestled amongst shops, like Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Short Pump Mall as well as restaurants and a great nightlife. Our convenient location on Broad Street makes an easy commute to major employers, downtown, the University of Richmond and VCU. Take advantage of our excellent amenities and facilities. Everything you need. All in one place. Make Broadmoor Apartments your new home, today!