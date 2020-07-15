All apartments in Henrico County
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
Broadmoor Apartment Homes

9475 W Broad St · (202) 902-8035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA 23294

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1426 · Avail. Aug 25

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 0311 · Avail. Aug 22

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 0925 · Avail. Aug 16

$947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1214 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadmoor Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia. With the most luxurious lifestyle on the West End, Broadmoor is nestled amongst shops, like Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Short Pump Mall as well as restaurants and a great nightlife. Our convenient location on Broad Street makes an easy commute to major employers, downtown, the University of Richmond and VCU. Take advantage of our excellent amenities and facilities. Everything you need. All in one place. Make Broadmoor Apartments your new home, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have any available units?
Broadmoor Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $914 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have?
Some of Broadmoor Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadmoor Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Broadmoor Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadmoor Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadmoor Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Broadmoor Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadmoor Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Broadmoor Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Broadmoor Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Broadmoor Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Broadmoor Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Broadmoor Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
