Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

11454 Old Mountain Rd.

11454 Old Mountain Road · (804) 920-9657
Location

11454 Old Mountain Road, Henrico County, VA 23060

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 11454 Old Mountain Rd. · Avail. now

$2,695

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3358 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Gorgeous Glen Allen Home with 2 car garage and first floor bedroom in Glen Allen - Available for July move in. Gorgeous 7 year old home loaded with many upgrades and features. This home features a large kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances ,an island, granite countertops with lots of room for multiple cooks. The adjacent morning room is large & bright with multiple windows. The first floor also has a formal dining room, office/ study, a first floor guest bedroom with full bath & a large family room with gas fireplace. There are an additional 5 bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master bedroom with upgraded bath & Jacuzzi tub. If that is not enough space, this home also has a FULL WALKOUT BASEMENT for an additional 1588 sq. ft. of storage. The basement is also fully insulated and heated. There is a wireless multi-room entertainment system that allows easy placement of your TV's and components in any room. The large rear deck offering a great view of the yard and the newly planted fruit trees. Home is ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED with tank less water heater and Low-E glass Argon filled windows.

(RLNE2375379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have any available units?
11454 Old Mountain Rd. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have?
Some of 11454 Old Mountain Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11454 Old Mountain Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11454 Old Mountain Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11454 Old Mountain Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. offers parking.
Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have a pool?
No, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11454 Old Mountain Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11454 Old Mountain Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
