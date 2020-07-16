11454 Old Mountain Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Glen Allen Home with 2 car garage and first floor bedroom in Glen Allen - Available for July move in. Gorgeous 7 year old home loaded with many upgrades and features. This home features a large kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances ,an island, granite countertops with lots of room for multiple cooks. The adjacent morning room is large & bright with multiple windows. The first floor also has a formal dining room, office/ study, a first floor guest bedroom with full bath & a large family room with gas fireplace. There are an additional 5 bedrooms upstairs including a spacious master bedroom with upgraded bath & Jacuzzi tub. If that is not enough space, this home also has a FULL WALKOUT BASEMENT for an additional 1588 sq. ft. of storage. The basement is also fully insulated and heated. There is a wireless multi-room entertainment system that allows easy placement of your TV's and components in any room. The large rear deck offering a great view of the yard and the newly planted fruit trees. Home is ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED with tank less water heater and Low-E glass Argon filled windows.



(RLNE2375379)