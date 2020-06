Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Little England neighborhood of Hampton. This home features a large kitchen lots of cabinetry, granite counter tops, and a pantry as well as lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors. Outside, this cozy rental boasts an enclosed front porch, fully-fenced in backyard, and storage shed. This home is located minutes from shopping, dining, Hampton University, and more. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet fee.