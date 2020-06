Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this outstanding waterfront property with breath taking views of Mill Creek overlooking Fort Monroe. Sitting on half an acre, this property is great for water activities including boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing etc... The home boast 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, enclosed porch, attached garage. Recent renovations include fresh paint and plank flooring. Call to see it today!