204 Mainsail Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

204 Mainsail Drive

204 Mainsail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Mainsail Drive, Hampton, VA 23664
Fox Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Desirable, Quiet, Gated Community, Southall Landing. Updated two (2) master suites (2) bath condo. Updates throughout this beautiful unit on the second floor. Walking distance to the marina with water views, breathtaking scenery all day long. Walking path with spectacular views of the marina and nature. Amenities include: clubhouse, tennis courts, multiple pools, exercise room, ground maintenance, trash and sewer included. The washer and dryer will stay, but will not be replaced for any reason. This unit has an open airy feel, large deck with a lake view. Come and enjoy the serenity of nature at it's finest. Boat slips available for rent. A Nature Lover's, Boaters, and fisherman's delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Mainsail Drive have any available units?
204 Mainsail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Mainsail Drive have?
Some of 204 Mainsail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Mainsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Mainsail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Mainsail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 Mainsail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 204 Mainsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 Mainsail Drive does offer parking.
Does 204 Mainsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Mainsail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Mainsail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 204 Mainsail Drive has a pool.
Does 204 Mainsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Mainsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Mainsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Mainsail Drive has units with dishwashers.
