204 Mainsail Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Desirable, Quiet, Gated Community, Southall Landing. Updated two (2) master suites (2) bath condo. Updates throughout this beautiful unit on the second floor. Walking distance to the marina with water views, breathtaking scenery all day long. Walking path with spectacular views of the marina and nature. Amenities include: clubhouse, tennis courts, multiple pools, exercise room, ground maintenance, trash and sewer included. The washer and dryer will stay, but will not be replaced for any reason. This unit has an open airy feel, large deck with a lake view. Come and enjoy the serenity of nature at it's finest. Boat slips available for rent. A Nature Lover's, Boaters, and fisherman's delight.