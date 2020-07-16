16 Bonneville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Relax in the backyard oasis at this gorgeouse home! Backyard is perfect for outdoor living! With a beautiful deck, childrens swing set and separate terrace area. This modern has a large Living room with fire place, Den, Kitchen with breakfast bar that flows into the Dinning area and out into your outdoor living space. To top it off this home has hardwood floors throughout. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify. $60 Application fee per adult applicant, $150 one-time lease prep fee, $35/month Tenant Benefit Package. This home will be available August 1st.