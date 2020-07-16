All apartments in Hampton
16 Bonneville Drive

16 Bonneville Drive · (757) 319-3583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Bonneville Drive, Hampton, VA 23664
Fox Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Relax in the backyard oasis at this gorgeouse home! Backyard is perfect for outdoor living! With a beautiful deck, childrens swing set and separate terrace area. This modern has a large Living room with fire place, Den, Kitchen with breakfast bar that flows into the Dinning area and out into your outdoor living space. To top it off this home has hardwood floors throughout. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT option for those that qualify. $60 Application fee per adult applicant, $150 one-time lease prep fee, $35/month Tenant Benefit Package. This home will be available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Bonneville Drive have any available units?
16 Bonneville Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Bonneville Drive have?
Some of 16 Bonneville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Bonneville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Bonneville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Bonneville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Bonneville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 16 Bonneville Drive offer parking?
No, 16 Bonneville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16 Bonneville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Bonneville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Bonneville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16 Bonneville Drive has a pool.
Does 16 Bonneville Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Bonneville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Bonneville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Bonneville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
