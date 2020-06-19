All apartments in Fredericksburg
601 WOODFORD STREET
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:11 PM

601 WOODFORD STREET

601 Woodford Street · (540) 548-2120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Woodford Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom ( all hardwood floors) and 1 Full Bathroom ( large remodeled shower ) rancher with a large fenced in backyard just across the street from Downtown Fredericksburg. Commuters paradise: Less than 5 minutes to the VRE, as well as Downtown Fredericksburg, Central Park, VRE, Mary Washington Hospital, University of Mary Washington, and I-95! Walk to the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail for all of your nature needs.Walk, bike or fish. This home has hardwood flooring throughout the home with ceramic tile in the kitchen and the bathroom. Washer and dryer is in the home as well. The drive way has space for multiple cars with a side door in to the kitchen from the drive way. Great flat fenced in rear yard. Ready for family time or bbq. The location is wonderful and perfect setting! Home is available now. Please email to schedule showing. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 WOODFORD STREET have any available units?
601 WOODFORD STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 WOODFORD STREET have?
Some of 601 WOODFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 WOODFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
601 WOODFORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 WOODFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 601 WOODFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 601 WOODFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 601 WOODFORD STREET does offer parking.
Does 601 WOODFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 WOODFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 WOODFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 601 WOODFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 601 WOODFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 601 WOODFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 601 WOODFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 WOODFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
