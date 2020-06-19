601 WOODFORD STREET

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom ( all hardwood floors) and 1 Full Bathroom ( large remodeled shower ) rancher with a large fenced in backyard just across the street from Downtown Fredericksburg. Commuters paradise: Less than 5 minutes to the VRE, as well as Downtown Fredericksburg, Central Park, VRE, Mary Washington Hospital, University of Mary Washington, and I-95! Walk to the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail for all of your nature needs.Walk, bike or fish. This home has hardwood flooring throughout the home with ceramic tile in the kitchen and the bathroom. Washer and dryer is in the home as well. The drive way has space for multiple cars with a side door in to the kitchen from the drive way. Great flat fenced in rear yard. Ready for family time or bbq. The location is wonderful and perfect setting! Home is available now. Please email to schedule showing. No pets!