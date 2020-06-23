516-C Charlotte Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer. The home offers bright, open spaces. A separate dining area, sunken lounge room with hardwood floors opening onto the private rear patio. The move in ready home has custom heated kitchen flooring, energy efficient windows, built in cabinets. The bright master suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and bathroom. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train station, Mary Washington College, Central Park and the Rappahannock River. 1 car garage. Available for immediate occupancy.



