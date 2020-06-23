All apartments in Fredericksburg
516-C Charlotte Street.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

516-C Charlotte Street

516 Charlotte St · (540) 628-2226
Location

516 Charlotte St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 516-C Charlotte Street · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFUL CONDO (6-12 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE) - Tucked away and private, this upgraded condo is a short walk to all that the beautiful and historic district of Fredericksburg has to offer. The home offers bright, open spaces. A separate dining area, sunken lounge room with hardwood floors opening onto the private rear patio. The move in ready home has custom heated kitchen flooring, energy efficient windows, built in cabinets. The bright master suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet, and bathroom. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, train station, Mary Washington College, Central Park and the Rappahannock River. 1 car garage. Available for immediate occupancy.

(RLNE5890958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 516-C Charlotte Street have any available units?
516-C Charlotte Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 516-C Charlotte Street have?
Some of 516-C Charlotte Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516-C Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
516-C Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516-C Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 516-C Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 516-C Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 516-C Charlotte Street offers parking.
Does 516-C Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516-C Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516-C Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 516-C Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 516-C Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 516-C Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516-C Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516-C Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

