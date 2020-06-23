All apartments in Fredericksburg
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET

207 Princess Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 Princess Elizabeth Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent in great location in downtown Fredericksburg. Built in 1881 and completely renovated in 2002, this home offers the charm of history with modern day conveniences. Features main level master and laundry; gas fireplaces in living room, den, and 2nd floor bedroom; claw foot tubs for soaking and a quaint back yard perfect for relaxing. A quiet spot close to it all! One block from shopping and the VRE make this home a commuter's dream! Close to delicious downtown restaurants for your inner Foodie. Two Blocks from the Rappahannock River offering fishing and boating opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast. App Fee and Security Deposit in Certified Funds Please. Online Application available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET have any available units?
207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, VA.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
Is 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET offer parking?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET have a pool?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
