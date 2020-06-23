207 PRINCESS ELIZABETH STREET

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent in great location in downtown Fredericksburg. Built in 1881 and completely renovated in 2002, this home offers the charm of history with modern day conveniences. Features main level master and laundry; gas fireplaces in living room, den, and 2nd floor bedroom; claw foot tubs for soaking and a quaint back yard perfect for relaxing. A quiet spot close to it all! One block from shopping and the VRE make this home a commuter's dream! Close to delicious downtown restaurants for your inner Foodie. Two Blocks from the Rappahannock River offering fishing and boating opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast. App Fee and Security Deposit in Certified Funds Please. Online Application available.