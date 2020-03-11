1438 Teagan Dr

Amenities
This stunning 3 level townhome in the Summerfield Community boasts a spacious open concept kitchen, dining and living room combination with hardwood floors throughout this main level. The gleaming kitchen with stainless steel appliances also has an incredible expansive island, perfect for entertaining. The large master suit includes a large walk-in closet, room for an office and a double vanity sink in the bath. Enjoy the convenience of the upstairs laundry closet, close to all of the bedrooms! Pets accepted on a case by case basis (breed and size restrictions).