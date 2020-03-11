All apartments in Fredericksburg
Find more places like 1438 Teagan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fredericksburg, VA
/
1438 Teagan Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

1438 Teagan Dr

1438 Teagan Dr · (540) 720-3012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fredericksburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1438 Teagan Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 3 level townhome in the Summerfield Community boasts a spacious open concept kitchen, dining and living room combination with hardwood floors throughout this main level. The gleaming kitchen with stainless steel appliances also has an incredible expansive island, perfect for entertaining. The large master suit includes a large walk-in closet, room for an office and a double vanity sink in the bath. Enjoy the convenience of the upstairs laundry closet, close to all of the bedrooms! Pets accepted on a case by case basis (breed and size restrictions).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Teagan Dr have any available units?
1438 Teagan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, VA.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 Teagan Dr have?
Some of 1438 Teagan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Teagan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Teagan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Teagan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Teagan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Teagan Dr offer parking?
No, 1438 Teagan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Teagan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Teagan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Teagan Dr have a pool?
No, 1438 Teagan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Teagan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1438 Teagan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Teagan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Teagan Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1438 Teagan Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA 22406
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr
Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Similar Pages

Fredericksburg 1 BedroomsFredericksburg 2 Bedrooms
Fredericksburg Apartments with ParkingFredericksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Fredericksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VARichmond, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VACamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAShort Pump, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonUniversity of Richmond
J Sargeant Reynolds Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity