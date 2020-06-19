All apartments in Fredericksburg
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:34 AM

12 LAFAYETTE STATION

12 Lafayette Station Road · (540) 775-5661
Location

12 Lafayette Station Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Downtown Fredericksburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
lobby
Totally Furnished!!Short Term Leases Available !!All Utilities Included!!Welcome to a true Downtown Fredericksburg Condo. We are located directly across the street from VRE, Amtrak. Common area tile lobby with high top table and full size washer/dryer. This is a completely private 2 bedroom Condo, vaulted ceilings, new carpet and in a great location. Private off-street parking. Walk to restaurants or shops in historic Fredericksburg within eyesight of your balcony. Skylights, master bedroom bath, fireplace, dining table, desk, Internet , smart TV, cable and Netflix. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION have any available units?
12 LAFAYETTE STATION has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION have?
Some of 12 LAFAYETTE STATION's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 LAFAYETTE STATION currently offering any rent specials?
12 LAFAYETTE STATION isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 LAFAYETTE STATION pet-friendly?
No, 12 LAFAYETTE STATION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION offer parking?
Yes, 12 LAFAYETTE STATION does offer parking.
Does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 LAFAYETTE STATION offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION have a pool?
No, 12 LAFAYETTE STATION does not have a pool.
Does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION have accessible units?
No, 12 LAFAYETTE STATION does not have accessible units.
Does 12 LAFAYETTE STATION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 LAFAYETTE STATION has units with dishwashers.
