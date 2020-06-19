12 LAFAYETTE STATION

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access lobby

Totally Furnished!!Short Term Leases Available !!All Utilities Included!!Welcome to a true Downtown Fredericksburg Condo. We are located directly across the street from VRE, Amtrak. Common area tile lobby with high top table and full size washer/dryer. This is a completely private 2 bedroom Condo, vaulted ceilings, new carpet and in a great location. Private off-street parking. Walk to restaurants or shops in historic Fredericksburg within eyesight of your balcony. Skylights, master bedroom bath, fireplace, dining table, desk, Internet , smart TV, cable and Netflix. Owner Agent