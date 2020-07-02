All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE

7870 Azalea Cove Terrace · (703) 357-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7870 Azalea Cove Terrace, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades. Open and inviting floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, high ceilings, crown molding, and plenty of recessed lighting. No carpet in the home. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast area with family room leading out to the beautiful Trek deck. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet, upgraded master bath, granite dual vanity, custom tile, spa soaking tub and separate shower. The walk-out lower level offers a recreation room with tile flooring and sliding glass doors leading to the brick patio. Plenty of storage space. Virtual Tour available (click on camera). Conveniently located just minutes to Ft. Belvoir, 95/395/495, 2 Metros, Springfield Town Center, and walking distance to Wegmans and multiple restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have any available units?
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have?
Some of 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity