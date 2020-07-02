7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades. Open and inviting floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, high ceilings, crown molding, and plenty of recessed lighting. No carpet in the home. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, and breakfast area with family room leading out to the beautiful Trek deck. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet, upgraded master bath, granite dual vanity, custom tile, spa soaking tub and separate shower. The walk-out lower level offers a recreation room with tile flooring and sliding glass doors leading to the brick patio. Plenty of storage space. Virtual Tour available (click on camera). Conveniently located just minutes to Ft. Belvoir, 95/395/495, 2 Metros, Springfield Town Center, and walking distance to Wegmans and multiple restaurants.