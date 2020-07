Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Awesome 2 bed 2 full bath located in Kingstowne. Light gleams throughout this unit. S/S appliances, 11 foot ceilings in dining area. Great living space. Wood floors throughout entire unit. New water heater. Updated baths and bonus soak tub in master. The unit is pet friendly and there is a pool area. Don't miss out on this one.